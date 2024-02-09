Jump Financial LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,376 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.94%.

IVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

