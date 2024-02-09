Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,196 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

