Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 177.5% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Trading Up 4.3 %

Equifax stock opened at $252.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.66. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.