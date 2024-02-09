KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 29,747 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 29,747 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $437,280.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,824,731 shares in the company, valued at $70,923,545.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,474 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76.

On Monday, January 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,174 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $54,178.52.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $257,333.84.

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

