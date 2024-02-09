KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 4,474 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $69,914,134.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,747 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $437,280.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,174 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $54,178.52.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $257,333.84.

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KALV opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $514.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 402,045 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

