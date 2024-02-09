Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Kering Price Performance

Kering Cuts Dividend

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. Kering has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $65.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

About Kering

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

