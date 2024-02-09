Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after buying an additional 326,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

