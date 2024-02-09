Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $8,466,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

