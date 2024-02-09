Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

