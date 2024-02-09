Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 99,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

