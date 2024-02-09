Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,608,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $111.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

