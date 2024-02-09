Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,308,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

