Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

