Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Flex by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

FLEX opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

