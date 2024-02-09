Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 2,112 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $116.37 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

