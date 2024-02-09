Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 34,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,772,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 64,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,884,523.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.