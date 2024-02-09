Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vaxcyte by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after purchasing an additional 87,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $74.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $76.72.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $193,348.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,873.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $193,348.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,873.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

