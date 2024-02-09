Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 121,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

