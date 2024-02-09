Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

