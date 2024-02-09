Keybank National Association OH Invests $264,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.19.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
