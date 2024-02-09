Keybank National Association OH Invests $264,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.19.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.