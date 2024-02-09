Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $216.09.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,508 shares of company stock worth $8,167,242. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

