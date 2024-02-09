Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,681 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

