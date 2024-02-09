Keybank National Association OH Sells 260 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $435.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $448.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

