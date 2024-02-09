Keybank National Association OH Sells 519 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

