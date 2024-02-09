Keybank National Association OH Takes $273,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

APOG stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

