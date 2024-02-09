Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

