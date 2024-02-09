Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

