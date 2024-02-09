KeyCorp Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $238.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.50.

MNDY stock opened at $227.07 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $228.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.01.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

