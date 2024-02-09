KeyCorp Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,620.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,318.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2,076.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 52.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

