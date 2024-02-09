KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.77.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $832.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.