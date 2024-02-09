KeyCorp Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

