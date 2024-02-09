Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Ronald A. Dragg Sells 1,413 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

