KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

KREF stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 361.76. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -220.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,543,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.