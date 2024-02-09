Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

