Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

