Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

