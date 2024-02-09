Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.