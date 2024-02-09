Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

