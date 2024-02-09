Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LANC. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.