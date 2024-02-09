Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,395 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 42.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014 over the last 90 days. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSEA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

