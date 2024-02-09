Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

