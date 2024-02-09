Leerink Partnrs Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.05. Amarin has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amarin by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Amarin by 705.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 398,648 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Amarin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.