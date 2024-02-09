Leerink Partnrs Comments on Morphic Holding, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Morphic in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.48). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Morphic Stock Performance

MORF opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morphic by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.