Leerink Partnrs Comments on Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

