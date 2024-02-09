Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.24 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

