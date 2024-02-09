LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

LMAT stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

