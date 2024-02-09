Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 6,730,770 Shares of Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,730,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

LCTX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 262.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

