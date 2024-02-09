Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 6,730,770 Shares of Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,730,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
LCTX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 262.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
