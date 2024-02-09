Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loop Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,575.65% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LPTV opened at $0.64 on Friday. Loop Media has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,257,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 382.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Media by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 458,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Loop Media by 1,703.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 607,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loop Media by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 241,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

