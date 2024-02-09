Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loop Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,575.65% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million.
Loop Media Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Loop Media
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,257,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 382.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Media by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 458,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Loop Media by 1,703.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 607,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loop Media by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 241,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.
About Loop Media
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loop Media
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.