Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

