Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Eddie Capel Sells 10,897 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $247.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.